Janice Min Departs Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Ahead of Launch

"Janice Min will be leaving Quibi," a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday to The Hollywood Reporter. "We thank her for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter."

Min, the former co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, joined Quibi a little less than a year ago to lead its slate of daily news shows, called Daily Essentials. Quibi's first such partnership was with NBC News, which will produce a twice daily news update. It plans to have around a dozen such shows focused on different topics, from entertainment to music to sports.

Minis the second high-level executive to leave the startup venture in recent weeks, following the departure of head of partnerships Tim Connolly as part of a reorganization of the advertising and distribution partnerships team.

Quibi, which Katzenberg is running with CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch in April as an app for highly produced shortform video programming from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua and Guillermo del Toro. It will offer two pricing tiers — an $8-per-month ad-free offering and a $5-per-month ad-supported offering. The company has raised around $1 billion in venture funding from all of the major entertainment studios, as well as Alibaba, Liberty Global and Madrone Capital.

Min, who did not respond to a request for comment, has worked in the news media for much of her career, serving as editor-in-chief at Us Weekly from 2003 to 2009. She joined THR as editorial director in 2010 and, after departing THR in 2017, served as a consultant for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

CNN's Brian Stelter was the first to report Min's departure.