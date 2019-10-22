Jared Harris, Lee Pace to Star in Apple's 'Foundation'

David S. Goyer serves as showrunner on the space drama based on Isaac Asimov's novel.

Apple continues to impressively cast its big-budget TV originals.

The tech company has tapped Chernobyl Emmy nominee Jared Harris and Halt and Catch Fire grad Lee Pace to lead the cast of space drama Foundation.



Based on Isaac Asimov's novel series of the same name, Foundation chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace is set as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

David S. Goyer serves as the lone showrunner on the series after Josh Friedman departed in April. Goyer exec produces alongside Skydance TV's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. Friedman will also be credited as an EP alongside the author's daughter, Robyn Asimov.

Harris (Mad Men, The Terror) is repped by ICM, Independent Talent Group and Gateway Management. Pace (Pushing Daisies, Wonderfalls) is with WME and Peikoff Mahan.

Apple's scripted originals will debut Nov. 1 when its TV+ service launches. At a cost of $5 a month, subscribers will have access to four originals to start: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson and fellow space drama For All Mankind. Other originals will debut regularly as Apple continues to spend billions on building up its library-free roster.