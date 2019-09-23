Jared Padalecki to Star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

CBS TV Studios is developing the project based on the 1990s staple that starred Chuck Norris.

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has lined up his next TV project.

The actor, whose long-running CW series will end in 2020, is set to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger that's in the works at CBS Television Studios. The new project, called Walker, is an update of the 1990s staple that starred Chuck Norris as the title character.

Anna Fricke (Valor, Being Human) is writing the update and will executive produce with Padalecki, Dan Lin (Fox's Lethal Weapon), his Lin Pictures partner Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo. CBS TV Studios is shopping the project to potential buyers.

Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a man finding his way back to his family while serving in Texas' most elite law enforcement unit. A widowed father of two, Cordell returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case, only to discover there's more work to be done at home.

As was the case in the original series, Walker will have a female partner who's one of the few women to serve in the Texas Rangers.

Walker, Texas Ranger ran from 1993-2001 on CBS, and the network revisited the show in a 2005 TV movie. It put up solid ratings throughout its run, ranking in the top 25 among total viewers four times in eight full seasons.

Padalecki, a Texas native, has spent the past 15 years starring with Jensen Ackles on Supernatural. The show begins its final season on The CW on Oct. 10.

Deadline first reported the news.