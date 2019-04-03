Jason Alexander to Voice Cartoon Mouse in Fox Pilot

Jason Alexander is eying another TV return — sort of. The veteran comic actor has boarded Fox pilot Richard Lovely, where he'll provide the voice of a cartoon mouse.

The aptly named "Mr. Mouse" will play opposite the titular character, a disgruntled children's book author (with a dislike for children) who starts seeing the central mouse of his book series. The logline says, "Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever."

Alexander rounds out an already robust cast for the 20th Century Fox TV pilot, which stars Thomas Lennon as Richard Lovely. Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Asif Ali, Nicole Richie, Mason Shneiderman, Kai Cech and Thom Nemer also star in the single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Billy Finnegan. Alex Hardcastle is the directing EP, with Kat Coiro rounding out the producing lineup.

The Seinfeld star is no stranger to voice work, though his most recent TV credits have been in the flesh — with stints on The Orville, Young Sheldon and The Grinder.

Alexander is repped by Yumkas Entertainment, Abrams Artists and Gendler-Kelly.