Jason Jones' 'The Detour' Latest Scripted Cancellation at TBS

"The Detour" will not be back for a fifth season on TBS.

The Jason Jones comedy's Aug. 20 season four finale will be the last episode of the series produced by Samantha Bee.

The Detour has hit its final roadblock.

TBS has canceled the Jason Jones-led family comedy after four seasons. The Aug. 20 season four finale now doubles as a series finale for the show that rebooted itself as a new family adventure every season.

Never a ratings breakout, the single-camera comedy from TBS' Studio T and Jax Media signed off with 732,000 same-day viewers last month. Still, the comedy in which Jones and Natalie Zea starred as a married couple who goes on a new and event-filled vacation with their children every season was a strong performer on the digital side. Season three reached more than 25 million viewers across TBS' linear, VOD and digital platforms.

The decision to cancel The Detour — co-created by Jones and his wife and producing partner Samantha Bee — arrives as WarnerMedia-owned TBS has continued to re-evaluate the state of scripted fare on the formerly comedy-focused basic cable network. TBS has also canceled comedies Angie Tribeca, Wrecked and People of Earth.



Rumors continue to swirl that TBS' originals could move to HBO Max, parent company WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service that is overseen by TBS and TNT head Kevin Reilly. TBS' current scripted roster includes Nasim Pedrad entry Chad, TNT import Snowpiercer, anthology Miracle Workers, Search Party — which is awaiting a season three premiere date after last airing in December 2017 — as well as The Last OG and bubble show The Guest Book.



