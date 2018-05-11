Jason Jones' 'The Detour' Renewed for Season 4 at TBS

The comedy, exec produced by Samantha Bee, continues the cabler's renewal streak.

TBS is staying on course with The Detour.

The Turner-owned cable network has renewed Jason Jones vehicle The Detour for a fourth season.

The comedy about a family on a disastrous road trip was created by, written by and exec produced by star Jones and his producing partner (and wife) Samantha Bee. The series continued to grow in its recently completed third season, averaging 1 million linear viewers per episode before DVR and on-demand is factored in.

Natalie Zea co-stars in the single-camera comedy from Turner's Studio T banner.

Since TBS' rebranding in 2016, the Kevin Reilly-led cable network has renewed every single show. Among them: The Last O.G., Search Party, Angie Tribeca, People of Earth, Wrecked, The Guest Book and animated entries Final Space, American Dad and Tarantula.