Jason Katims Family Drama Nabs Fox Pilot Pickup

The untitled project is based on Endemol's Australian series 'Sisters' and will reteam the 'About a Boy' creator with writer Annie Weisman.

Jason Katims isn't closing the book on his broadcast tenure just yet.

The Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator — who will be exiting his longtime home at Universal Television for Apple in the summer — has landed a pilot order at Fox.

The network has officially picked up an untitled drama from Katims that is based on Endemol's Australian series Sisters.

Annie Weisman — who worked with Katims on NBC's About a Boy and Hulu's The Path — will pen the script and executive produce alongside Katims and his True Jack Productions head of television Jeni Mulein. Sisters creator Imogen Banks is also attached to exec produce alongside Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and also exec produce.

The effort is a co-production between Universal Television and Endemol Shine North America.

This likely is broadcast veteran Katims' last project for one of the Big Four networks as he will formally depart Universal when his current deal expires to reunite with former True Jack topper Michelle Lee at Apple.

Here is the untitled drama's formal logline: Only child Julia Beckley has her life turned upside down when it is revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an nontraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

This is Fox's 12th pilot order of the season and sixth drama — up one year-over-year in both categories — and arrives as the network will soon part with its studio counterpart, 20th TV, once Disney's $72 billion acquisition closes. The Katims drama is Universal TV's 14th order of the season — also up one vs. last year. Of those, six are co-productions. The project is Endemol's second pilot order of the season and joins Fox's untitled Tom Kapinos drama, which is based on the Endemol Shine France series Quadras.

