Jason Sudeikis Revives Ted Lasso for Apple TV Series

Bill Lawrence is teaming with the 'SNL' grad for the straight-to-series comedy based on the character the actor created for NBC.

Ted Lasso is alive and well and has signed on for a new gig — at Apple.

Jason Sudeikis is reviving his American football coach for a straight-to-series comedy for the iPhone maker.

Co-created, co-written and exec produced by Bill Lawrence and the Saturday Night Live alum, Ted Lasso will see Sudeikis step back into his role as the titular all-American football coach who is hired to manage an English football club — despite having no soccer coaching experience at all.

The character was first created in 2013 as part of promotional videos for NBC Sports. (Watch one of those, below.)





The Apple show marks Sudeikis' first TV series regular role since he departed NBC's Saturday Night Live in 2013. Lawrence (Scrubs) exec produces via his Warner Bros. TV-based Doozer Productions. Doozer's head of TV Jeff Ingold will exec produce, while the company's Liza Katzer will co-exec produce the series, which is currently in production.

All told, this is Apple's fourth show from Warner Bros. TV, joining three others from exec producer J.J. Abrams (Lisey's Story, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and Little Voice).

Sudeikis' credits include We're the Millers and Horrible Bosses. Lawrence counts Cougar Town, Spin City and the recently canceled Whiskey Cavalier among his résumé.



Apple continues to add to its roster of originals ahead of its Nov. 1 TV+ launch. The service will cost $5 per month and will debut with scripted originals The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind as well as a few docs.



