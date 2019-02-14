Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte Perform Unaired Bon Jovi Parody 'SNL' Sketch

The actors said they even pitched their idea to Jon Bon Jovi, but he wasn't a fan. "We roll up and he just looks at Will and I, and he goes, 'What did I do to you guys?"' Sudeikis said on 'Late Night.'

On Wednesday's episode of Late Night, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis shared a Saturday Night Live sketch that never made it to the air.

The actors explained that the sketch was about characters in a Bon Jovi opposite band, called Jon Bovi, in which "they sang the opposite lyrics of Bon Jovi songs."

While the characters ultimately became regular guests on the "Weekend Update" segment, they were originally created for a sketch with guest host Jaime Pressly.

"She was a record executive, and we came in and we were obnoxious," said Sudeikis about the original sketch.

"The premise was we hated Bon Jovi, the band, so much that we set out to create a band that would cancel them out of the universe," said Sudeikis.

The guests then sang a version of one of the opposite band's songs, titled "Unwanted Alive and Dead."

After Forte clarified that the actors did not hate the band, they shared that they once pitched a sketch with the characters to Jon Bon Jovi when he served as a guest host on the show.

Sudeikis said that the singer wasn't pleased with them after he read the sketch. "We roll up and he just looks at Will and I, and he goes, 'What did I do to you guys? Why do you hate me? What did I do?'" he said.

They explained that the sketch featured Bon Jovi auditioning to become the third member of the opposite band. "And at some point we're like, 'You know, you actually kind of look like him.' And he's like, 'Who?' 'The lead singer. I don't know his name, but the lead singer of Bon Jovi,'" he said. "And he gets really mad."

The two comedians said that the remainder of the sketch featured Bon Jovi criticizing himself. "For some reason he wasn't like, 'I love it, guys. Let's do it.'"

Meyers then asked why they think the sketch never made it to the air. "Politics," joked Sudeikis.

"Maybe they were like, 'These guys are doing too well. We need to tamp down their careers,'" Forte jokingly suggested.

Sudeikis, Forte and Meyers later performed their rejected sketch, which was supposed to air in December 2009.

During the sketch, the Jon Bovi characters joined Meyers at the "Weekend Update" desk to discuss their new Christmas album coming out, which had "a Yuletide twist."

To explain to the audience what exactly an opposite band is, Sudeikis and Forte performed their rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer," which they changed to "Dyin' on a Prayer."

"I used to be one-eighth Jewish," Forte said after they announced their new holiday album. "I lost it after I was circumcised last year. I gave the rabbi a nice tip."

The two then performed one of their new Christmas songs. "Stabbed in the butt / I am to blame / Darling, you give hate a good name," they sang along to the tune of "You Give Love a Bad Name." The song ended with them stating the word "Christmas."

They later sang an opposite version of Heart's "Alone," about group sex, and concluded the tune by stating, "Christmas."

"It seems like all you're doing is tacking the word 'Christmas' onto the end of your songs," said Meyers.

The sketch ended with a rendition of Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl," which they changed to "Jessie's Boy."

The episode finished with Sudeikis and Forte taking song requests from the audience to give them the opposite treatment.

The comedians then improvised opposite lyrics for songs, including "Toxic" by Britney Spears, "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen, "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey, "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey and the charity single "We Are the World."

One requested song that the comedians were unable to parody was Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA." Forte said, "You know I'm a frickin' old man, right?"

After they performed their final song, Forte said that he wanted to share what their characters names are. "I don't think we ever on the air got to ever say what our actual names are," he said.

Meyers added that "a lot of thought" went into the characters' names before they revealed that Forte's was named Girth Evans and Sudeikis played Dick Thickness.