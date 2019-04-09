Jason Winer Inks New Eight-Figure Overall Deal With Disney's 20th TV

Sources say the 'Single Parents' and 'Life in Pieces' exec producer's deal is for three years.

Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television continues to be aggressive in the overall deals space.

The formerly Fox-owned studio has inked a new overall deal with Single Parents and Life in Pieces exec producer Jason Winer. Sources say the deal is for three years and worth in the eight-figure range. The deal will keep Winer at his home of 13 years.

Under the new pact, Winer and his Small Dog Picture Co. will continue to develop, exec produce and direct projects for the studio for all platforms. In addition to directing projects Winer develops, the pact includes an option for him to helm other shows he does not produce as well as ongoing episodic opportunities.

"We have a long history with Jason and we hope to always be in business with him. First off, he’s a prolific and talented director with a spectacular track record of getting series on the air. He’s wildly creative, a dynamic developer and talent loves collaborating with him, as do we. He just always delivers. He’s a special guy,” 20th president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said.

In addition to exec producing ABC rookie comedy Single Parents and CBS veteran Life in Pieces, Winer is directing and exec producing NBC pilot Perfect Harmony, starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp. He's also exec producing ABC's Woman Up, written and directed by Zoe Lister Jones. Small Dog Picture Co. head of development Jon Radler also exec produces Perfect Harmony and Woman Up.

"20th has been my creative home since they bought my very first short film over 13 years ago. I'm so thrilled to be extending that relationship another three years and expanding my company with Jon Radler, especially during a time of such exciting change and opportunity. I'm deeply grateful to Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman for the belief they showed in me way back when, the support they've given me over the years, and the passion they continue to show for the work we're doing together,” said Winer, who also directed the Modern Family pilot.

Winer's is the fifth overall deal that 20th TV has signed since officially joining the Disney fold as part of the Mouse House's $71.3 billion Fox asset buy. He joins recent signings including Bob's Burgers co-showrunner Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless), I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars) and Drew Goddard (Buffy).

Winer becomes the latest exec producer to cash in on a new overall deal as streamers like Netflix have created a war for top talent. The market for experienced producers continues to escalate as media behemoths Apple, WarnerMedia, Disney and Comcast plan streaming services of their own to better compete with established tech giants including Netflix and Amazon. Universal TV earlier this month re-signed The Good Place creator Michael Schur to a five-year, nine-figure pact after losing Mindy Kaling to Warner Bros. TV (where she signed a six-year, eight-figure overall deal). Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan also moved her overall deal from 20th TV to Universal TV in February.

Winer is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.