Jay Pharoah to Host Nickelodeon Game Show 'Unfiltered' (Exclusive)

The remotely shot series will feature panelists trying to guess the identity of celebrities behind digital face and voice filters.

Nickelodeon has tapped comedian and former Saturday Night Live regular Jay Pharoah to host its remotely shot game show Unfiltered.

The six-episode show (formerly called Game Face) will feature panelists trying to guess the identity of celebrities whose faces and voices are disguised by digital filters — like an internet-assisted Masked Singer.

"As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters myself, I always love a good disguise, and I can't wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests' identities," said Pharoah. "Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won’t want to miss!"

The show will also feature panelists Darci Lynne (of America's Got Talent fame) and Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green of Nickelodeon's All That. They'll try to decipher which famous person is behind a 3D digital face filter and voice changer through rounds of Q&A, trivia and outrageous games.

Unfiltered, set to premiere July 11, is one of two remotely filmed series Nick has recently picked up. The other, talk show Group Chat With Anne and Jayden, is hosted by social media stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels. It premiered May 23.

Pharoah, Shaina Farrow (Special Skills) and Ben Pluimer (Legendary Dudas) executive produce Unfiltered. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior vp digital studios; Luke Wahl, vp digital studios; and Paul J Medford, vp unscripted current series.

Pharoah was a regular on Saturday Night Live for six seasons from 2010-16, where he was known for impressions of Barack Obama, Kanye West and others. His recent credits include feature films 2 Minutes of Fame and Bad Hair and the IMDB series Special Skills.