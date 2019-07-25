Jeff Bridges to Star in FX Straight-to-Series CIA Drama 'The Old Man'

The Dude is going primetime.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges is making his series regular debut and will star in FX drama The Old Man, which has been ordered straight to series at the now Disney-owned cable network.

Based on the best-selling book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man sees Bridges play Dan Chase, a retired CIA officer who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.



Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine (Black Sails) will pen the script and exec produce the drama, which hails from Fox 21 Television Studios-based Warren Littlefield. Dan Shotz, Bridges and David Schiff will also exec produce. Production on the pilot begins in the fall.

"Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX,” said FX president of originals Nick Grad. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We’re also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we’ve had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21.”

The Old Man marks Bridges' first TV series regular role following a long feature film career that has included The Big Lebowski, Tron, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Crazy Heart, the latter of which earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe for lead actor.

Steinberg, Shotz and Levine reteam with The Old Man after their four-season run on Starz's pirate drama Black Sails. The FX series stems from a new overall deal Steinberg and Shotz recently inked with Fox 21.

The Old Man joins an FX slate that also includes Fargo, Mayans, Pose, Fosse/Verdon, Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Snowfall and the highly anticipated take on Brian K. Vaughan's beloved comics Y: The Last Man. The cable network has been ramping up originals under new parent company Disney. Like FX, Fox 21 is now also part of the Disney fold so The Old Man is technically produced in-house. Fox 21 is behind FX series including American Crime Story, Fosse/Verdon and Mayans as well as Showtime's Homeland and USA Network's Queen of the South.

Bridges is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.