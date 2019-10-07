Jeff Daniels to Play James Comey in CBS Studios Miniseries

The project is based on the former FBI director's book 'A Higher Loyalty.'

Jeff Daniels will star as former FBI director James Comey in a miniseries from CBS TV Studios.

The project, which CBS Studios locked down a year ago, is based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

Published in April 2018, A Higher Loyalty was an instant bestseller, moving more than 600,000 copies in its first week. The book covers Comey's 2013-17 tenure as FBI director, his role in the 2016 election — both in the investigation of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and in Russian interference with the election — and his relationship with President Trump, who fired Comey in May 2017.

Billy Ray (Shattered Glass, Captain Phillips) adapted the book and will direct the miniseries, which is scheduled to go into production in November. A premiere date hasn't been set; CBS executives also have yet to decide whether the project will air on Showtime, CBS All Access or potentially both.

"Jeff is so perfect for this part: great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas," said Ray. "We talked backstage after I saw him in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes."

Daniels, a two-time Emmy winner, is wrapping his starring run as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird on Nov. 3 (Ed Harris will take over the role after that). He starred in Hulu's limited series The Looming Tower in 2018 and is set to star in Showtime drama Rust.

Ray, who spent a year researching the Comey miniseries, executive produces with Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The project comes from Kurtzman's Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TV Studios.

Daniels is repped by ICM and Martino Management.