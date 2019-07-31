Jeff Daniels to Star in Showtime Drama 'Rust'

The premium cabler has given a straight-to-series order for the drama based on Philipp Meyer's novel 'American Rust.'

Showtime has given a straight-to-series order for a drama series called Rust, with Jeff Daniels attached to star and executive produce.

Based on Philipp Meyer's novel American Rust, the series centers on Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised police chief of a town in southwestern Pennsylvania. When the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder, Harris must decide what he's willing to do to protect the young man.

Showtime's series order is the second for a project based on Meyer's book. USA gave a straight-to-series pickup to American Rust in 2017 but later scrapped the project — which had a cast contingency attached — after being unable to find a lead actor.

The new version has writer Dan Futterman, who worked with Daniels on Hulu's The Looming Tower, attached to pen multiple episodes and executive produce. Michael De Luca and Elisa Ellis of Platform One, who were executive producers of the scuttled USA show, will have the same roles on the Showtime series.

More to come.