Jenji Kohan's 'American Princess' Sets Cast at Lifetime

Lifetime has assembled the cast for its Jenji Kohan-produced dramedy American Princess.

Newcomer Georgia Flood, Lucas Neff, Rory O'Malley and Mary Hollis Inboden will star in the drama about a socialite who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry.

American Princess revolves around Amanda (Flood, Wentworth Prison), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted wasn’t actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that open her eyes to new beginnings.

Neff (Raising Hope, Downward Dog) stars as David, a Ren Faire actor known as Pizzle Humpsalot and who performs Shakespearean parodies in the mud (yes, really). Seana Kofoed (Men in Trees, Flaked) plays Maggie, the Faire's Queen Elizabeth; Inboden (The Real O'Neals, Here and Now) is Delilah, a free-spirited washer who befriends Amanda; and O'Malley (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hamilton) rounds out the cast as Brian, the Faire's Shakespeare.

The 10-episode dramedy was picked up straight to series in August. Production begins this summer in L.A. American Princess is a co-production between A+E Studios and Global Road Entertainment. Jamie Denbo (Orange Is the New Black) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Kohan (Orange Is the New Black, Weeds, GLOW), Tara Herrmann (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) and Mark Burley (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) also executive produce.

Flood is repped by Gersh, Omni Artists and Catherine Poulton Management; Neff is with Gersh and Untitled; O'Malley (who earned a Tony nomination for his role in Book of Mormon and starred as King George in Hamilton) is with Gersh, the Rosenzweig Group and Michael Mahan; Kofoed is with AKA, Cornerstone Talent and Meghan Schumacher Management; Inboden is with Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero and Jackoway Tyerman.