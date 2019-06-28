Jenji Kohan's 'Orange Is the New Black' Follow-Up Casts Its Leads

'Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters,' which marks Kohan's third Netflix series after 'OITNB' and 'GLOW,' has tapped Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini to star.

Jenji Kohan has found the leading ladies for her next Netflix series Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Maddie Phillips (Van Helsing, Supernatural) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The French Dispatch, The Gifted) will star in the comedy, which comes from creator Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) and is executive produced by the Orange is the New Black creator and her producing partner Tara Herrmann.

The series falls under Kohan and Herrmann's overall deal with Netflix, which includes the final season of OITNB and third season of GLOW both releasing this summer. (Kohan also producec American Princess for Lifetime.)

"After spending the last seven years in prison, we were ready to break free and have some serious fun," says Kohan, referencing the end of OITNB, in a statement. "Kathleen [Jordan] provided a world we were excited to jump into and shake our hips around."

Robert Sudduth (On My Block, American Princess) will serve as showrunner and Blake McCormick (Mad Men, True Detective) is also exec producing.

“We’re not here to judge, y’all. We’re here to embrace the nuance," say Jordan and Sudduth in a joint statement. "This show is really about two young women trying to live their lives by their own rules, haters be damned. We can’t wait for the world to meet Sterling and Blair. And as for the title, 'Sex Positive Teenage Bounty Hunters' didn’t have the same ring.”

Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters revolves around fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley, played by Phillips and Fellini, respectively. Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) and Virginia Williams (Fuller House, Charmed) round out the supporting cast.

Netflix's official logline reads: After joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter (Hardison), 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair (Fellini) Wesley dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex. Sterling and Blair plan to excel in all aforementioned extracurriculars, despite the watchful eye of their buttoned-up community.

Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunter is scheduled to film in Georgia later this year.

Phillips is repped by Artists First and Trisko Talent Management in Canada; Fellini is with Roger Paul Talent and Gersh.