Jenna Dewan to Host Fox Dating Show 'Flirty Dancing'

Fox has found a host for its unscripted show Flirty Dancing.

Actress, dancer and former World of Dance host Jenna Dewan will preside over the series, which pairs singles for a dance-based blind date. Flirty Dancing is slated to premiere in the winter.

Based on a British series, Flirty Dancing has its participants learn half of a dance routine, then meet their partners for the first time on a blind date "at a breathtaking location," where they perform the routine without saying a word to one another. The dances are designed, per Fox, to "tell a story reflective of their personal journeys to find love, while also providing clues to the other's personality."

The Fox show will differ a bit from the U.K. format by having one person dance with two partners before choosing one to ask on a second date.

"Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format — it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. "Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love."

The series is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star’s Deborah Sargeant and Objective Media Group America’s Jilly Pearce executive produce with showrunner Mike Yurchuk, a veteran of The Voice and Fox's So You Think You Can Dance.

Flirty Dancing is part of an unscripted lineup at Fox that includes breakout The Masked Singer, the Gordon Ramsay quartet of Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and 24 Hours to Hell and Back, game shows Beat Shazam and Spin the Wheel and docuseries First Responders Live.