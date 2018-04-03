Jenna Fischer Wears a Towel for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Interview

Jenna Fischer strutted across the stage Monday on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, all the while wrapped in a bath towel.

Carrying a dress — which she eventually draped over the seat next to her — Fischer jokingly acted like nothing was out of the ordinary when Kimmel wanted to know what had happened. "Why do you ask?" she replied.

There to promote her new ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together, Fischer eventually explained that she had waited "a little too long" to get ready for Kimmel's show. When she went to put on her dress, the zipper broke. That's when she decided to don a towel and a pair of jeans.

"I'm a Missouri girl," Fischer said. "And the show must go on."

The last-minute decision seemed to work in her favor, too. "I've never been more comfortable!" Fischer told Kimmel, who said he felt like he ran into her at a spa.

"Like, we're at a destination wedding together and you went to get a massage and I’m waiting to get a massage, and you came out and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, how’s it going,’ and it’s a little bit weird," Kimmel joked.

The two spent the rest of her appearance talking about Splitting Up Together and Fischer's co-star Oliver Hudson.