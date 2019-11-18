Jenni Konner Signs Overall Deal With Fox 21

Disney Television Studios is adding another high-profile creator to its roster.

Former Girls executive producer Jenni Konner has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios. Under the deal she will develop and produce series projects across platforms.

"From the moment that we sat down with Jenni we wanted to work together," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "In addition to being smart, energetic, and a huge connector of people and ideas, Jenni has a signature taste and style that makes her a distinct and much-admired creator. We’re incredibly excited to be a part of that."

Said Konner, "Before we even met I knew that Dana [Walden] and Bert were committed to supporting outstanding, quality television. When we sat down together, I instantly felt a deep creative connection. Fox 21 supports creatives. Full stop. I’m thrilled that the next chapter in my career can be with them."

Konner and Girls creator Lena Dunham ended their long-time producing partnership (which also included limited series Camping) in 2018, with each seeking out separate deals. (Dunham's recently formed Good Thing Going signed a first-look deal with HBO in August.)

Konner's other credits include Undeclared and ABC comedies Help Me Help You and In the Motherhood. She is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

She joins a Fox 21 roster that includes The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, Warren Littlefield and Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz. The studio is home to FX's Pose, Mayans MC and American Crime Story (all with FX Productions), USA's Queen of the South, National Geographic's Genius anthology and the FX/Hulu pilot The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, among others.

Deadline first reported the news.