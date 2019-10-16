Jennifer Aniston Talks Instagram Debut and Shadowing 'GMA' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The 'Morning Show' actress, who has 11 million Instagram followers and growing, joked she is "the most reluctant person to join" the platform.

Jennifer Aniston has had a busy week making her Instagram debut with the inaugural photo featuring a reunion with her Friends co-stars, all while breaking a Guinness World Record.

The actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk going viral plus what to expect for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, Morning Show.

Despite saying she is "the most reluctant person to join Instagram," Aniston shared with the host that she's now "baking content" for her nearly 11 million (and growing) followers.

Aniston's viral start on the platform briefly crashed her account but even with that hiccup, she broke the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to reach one million followers, in 5 hours and 16 minutes. This is the third time the record has been broken in 2019, first by K-Pop star Kang Daniel and then by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kimmel joked that not even an Instagram account for Big Foot himself could beat Aniston's remarkable entry onto social media. However, the actress confirmed that she had been on Instagram prior to the creation of her official celebrity account, using a "stalker" account or as Kimmel corrected, a "Finsta."

To ensure Aniston's Insta success, the late-night host had her play a little game of "Emojeapordy" in which she had to decode film titles of hers that had been turned into emojis. The gimmick started fairly easy with a set of six friends for Friends, and became more complex with a fax machine and a spaceship for Office Space.

Aniston could soon share behind-the-scenes content from her latest project with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, The Morning Show, which is set to premiere Nov. 1. She might even surpass Witherspoon who has over 19 million Instagram followers.

Talking about her upcoming Apple TV+ drama series that offers an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, Aniston remarked it is "very timely."

When asked by the late-night host how she prepared for her role on the series, Aniston first remarked how she and actors like her "have been on the other side of it for so many years." She then discussed shadowing talent on Good Morning America, calling it a "fascinating world" that is "like an engine that revs up for these two hours from 5 to 7." Aniston added that George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts were "all so gracious" while she was on set.

Aniston also mentioned how women approached her as she shadowed the ABC morning show, telling her "you've got to tell them this is what happens" and "they don't let us do this." She added, "it's almost like they're in cages saying 'Get me out of here.'"

Kimmel asked if Aniston had passed those experiences on to writers of the show, to which she replied "not all of it," choosing to internalize some insight for her role.

The actress also noted she had dinner with Diane Sawyer, who did tell her "some good stuff" but what exactly is a secret, at least for now.

"You'll see the show and next time, you can see if you can pick out a Diane-ism," Aniston said to Kimmel.