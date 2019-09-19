Jennifer Beals, Ilene Chaiken Adapting 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' for Freeform

The drama hails from Fox 21 and marks the first announced project from the now Disney-owned studio to land at Freeform.

The L Word duo Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals are reteaming for another project.

The duo is attached to exec produce Taylor Jenkins Reid's critically acclaimed novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo for Disney's younger-skewing cable network Freeform.

The drama, which is in development, revolves around Monique, a struggling 20-something journalist who is handpicked by Hugo, an iconic starlet from the Golden Age of Hollywood, to write her final tell-all book. In success, the drama will be told during dual time periods and follow both women at the precipice of adulthood in their early 20s as they navigate career challenges, racial identity and sexuality and find love. Evelyn's influence pushes Monique to take risks and discover her true self — even as Evelyn evades the long-standing secret that irrevocably binds them together.

Chaiken and Peals will exec produce alongside Reid, whose novel Daisy Jones and the Six landed at Amazon with Reese Witherspoon exec producing. Reid will pen the script.

Seven hails from Fox 21, the cable- and streaming-focused studio that is now part of the Disney fold. This is the first announced project from Fox 21 to land at a Disney platform since the studio was acquired as part of the latter's $71.3 billion acquisition.



Chaiken and Beals have a long-standing relationship that dates back to Showtime's original groundbreaking LGBTQ drama The L Word. The duo, who have remained friends since the original series went off the air, are reteaming for a new take on The L Word, Generation Q, at Showtime. Beals reprises her role as Bette and exec produces alongside original creator Chaiken.

For Freeform, Seven arrives as the cabler continues to target "becomers" —viewers who experience a series of firsts (like love and work). Should Seven move to series, it would join a scripted roster that includes network stables Grown-ish and The Bold Type, among others.

Chaiken is repped by 3 Arts and attorneys Craig Jacobson and Bruce Gellman; Beals is with APA and attorney Patti Felker; Reid is with WME, Circle of Confusion ,Park & Fine Literary and Bloom Hergott.



