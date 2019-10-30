Jennifer Gwartz Replaces Terence Carter at 20th TV

Terence Carter's replacement has been found at 20th Century Fox Television.

Former producer Jennifer Gwartz has been tapped to serve as exec vp comedy and drama development at the Disney-owned studio. She replaces Carter, who departed in September to run the TV department at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios.

Gwartz, who most recently worked with writer/showrunner Jon Harmon Feldman at ABC Studios-based Random Hill Productions, will report to 20th TV president of creative affairs Carolyn Cassidy. This is Cassidy's first key hiring since being promoted in July to fill the void created when Jonnie Davis moved over to run ABC Studios after Patrick Moran's dismissal. (Moran returned to producing and recently inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios, becoming the latest studio chief to move to streaming.)

"Jen is a smart, thoughtful leader and a champion of ideas and talent, which makes her the perfect person to lead our development,” Cassidy said. “I also value her ability to look at the process and possibilities of television from multiple perspectives as a result of her background as a studio executive and hands-on producer. I know she will be an extraordinary asset as we seek to create quality television and bring both new and accomplished voices, properties and ideas to 20th.”

In her new role, Gwartz will oversee the scripted development of 20th TV's live-action comedies and dramas, identify writers and shepherd ideas from pitch to pilot. She will also oversee comedy and drama development teams and lead the label's live-action scripted strategy. Gwartz begins her new role Nov. 4.

“I've long admired 20th's leadership in providing a home to some of the most extraordinary talent in our business. After many years as a producer, I'm honored to join Carolyn and her team and to help continue to make 20th a go-to destination for noisy, exciting and innovative artists and storytellers,” Gwartz said.

During her career, Gwartz has been a film and TV producer. Her credits include spending six years as head of TV and COO at Warner Bros-based Dan Lin Pictures, for whom she produced ABC's Forever, The CW's Frequency, Fox's Lethal Weapon as well as six pilots for cable and broadcast. She also spent time working as a drama development exec at ABC Entertainment and Columbia TriStar TV and president of Joel Silver's TV division at Warners, where she developed Veronica Mars, Prodigy and 90210, Cupid and Party Down. On the feature side, she worked on Silver Pictures' Demolition Man, Conspiracy Theory and The Hudsucker Proxy as well as Cary Woods' Miramax company, where she developed Scream, Kids and Copland.