Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to End With Season 3 on NBC

Jennifer Lopez is hanging up her badge.

NBC announced Wednesday that the upcoming third season of Lopez's Shades of Blue will be its last. The cop drama's final 10 episodes will premiere June 17 at 10 p.m.

"I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother," Lopez said. "Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!"

Lopez also executive produces Shades of Blue alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass and showrunner Jack Orman. The series is produced by Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions.

"We are very proud that this remarkable series attracted iconic stars like the incomparable Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta to broadcast television,” said Lisa Katz, co-president of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “We are so grateful for all the hard work and dedication of Jack Orman and his incredible producers as well as the entire cast and crew.”

In its second season, which aired in March, Shades of Blue averaged a 1.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 7 million total viewers with seven days of delayed viewing factored in. That was up 17 percent in the Sunday time slot versus the network's year-earlier results in the demo (1.4 versus 1.2) and 37 percent among total viewers (7 million versus 5.1 million).

“This is one of our flagship shows and we’re excited to share the final chapter with viewers who will be on the edge of their seats discovering how Harlee’s story concludes," Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe said. "It has been a supreme pleasure to work with executive producers Jennifer Lopez, Jack Orman, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.”

Returning in June, Shades of Blue will anchor NBC's summer slate that largely includes unscripted series. This is the only show on NBC that has an announced final season this year.

Keep track of all the latest renewals and cancellations with THR's scorecard and of all the pilot pickups with our handy guide.