Jennifer Morrison to Star in CBS Medical Drama

'Under the Bridge' is her first TV series regular role since exiting ABC's 'Once Upon a Time.'

Jennifer Morrison is returning to television.

Nearly two years after exiting ABC's fairy tale drama Once Upon a Time, the actress has signed on to star in CBS drama pilot Under the Bridge.



From exec producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Under the Bridge revolves around a surgeon who, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, must rise to the occasion and take the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Morrison will play the lead role of Caitlin Lancaster, a surgeon who is forced to return to work after a self-imposed sabbatical when her husband is voted out of the medical practice they created together with their group of best friends. Morrison joins David Ajala (Nightflyers) in the drama.

Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood) will pen the script for Under the Bridge and exec produce alongside Bruckheimer and his JBTV colleagues Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: Episode IX) will direct the pilot, which hails from CBS TV Studios.

Morrison — who returned for the Once Upon a Time series finale — most recently starred and had her directorial debut in feature Sun Dogs and appeared off-Broadway in a revival of the play The End of Longing. Her credits include Fox's House, a memorable role in CBS' How I Met Your Mother and features Star Trek Into Darkness and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. She's repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Stone Genow.

With the casting, CBS TV Studios now employs Morrison and her former Once Upon a Time star Ginnifer Goodwin, who nabbed the lead role in CBS All Access' Why Women Kill.

