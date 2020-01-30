Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig Team for Fox Mockumentary

The network has orderd a pilot for 'This Country,' based on a BAFTA-winning BBC series of the same name.

Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig are setting out to explore This Country.

The duo will executive produce a Fox comedy inspired by the BAFTA-winning BBC series of the same name. The network has given a pilot order to the single-camera show, which will be a co-production of Lionsgate TV, Fox Entertainment and Feigco.

The potential series is a mockumentary in which a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their concerns. They eventually focus on cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings and follow them as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight over frozen pizza.

Bicks (Sex and the City, The Big C, The Greatest Showman) wrote the pilot, with Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor, The Office) set to direct. (Both have overall deals at Lionsgate.) They executive produce with Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios and original series creators and stars Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper. Feigco's Dan Magnante is a co-exec producer, and Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason are producers.

Feig also executive produces NBC's musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and HBO Max's anthology Love Life, both of which came about under his Lionsgate deal. The Freaks and Geeks creator is coming off feature Last Christmas, which he produced and directed.

Bicks most recently was a writer and executive producer on HBO's Divorce, where she reunited with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Her other TV credits include Men in Trees and Leap of Faith.

This Country is the third comedy pilot Fox has ordered this cycle — and the second based on a BBC series. The other, Carla, has a series commitment and is set to star Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, who also executive produces along with her former TV husband, Jim Parsons. The network has also given a series order to animated comedy Housebroken, which counts co-creator Clea DuVall and Sharon Horgan among its cast and creative team.

A taste of the British series, which won the BAFTA for best scripted comedy in 2018, is below.