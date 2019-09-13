Jenny McCarthy to Host Fox's Emmy Red Carpet Show

'The Masked Singer' panelist will be joined by Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports and Kelly Osbourne on the run-up to the awards.

Fox will spend some time on the red carpet before the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The network will air 90 minutes of preshow coverage Sept. 22, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT (Fox does not have an NFL doubleheader that afternoon, so there is time on the schedule).

The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports and Kelly Osbourne will serve as hosts for the red-carpet coverage, which will consist of a half-hour preshow and an hourlong arrivals special at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. They'll conduct celebrity interviews and offer fashion critiques; a reveal from season two of The Masked Singer is also slated for the preshow.

Rob Silverstein (Access Hollywood) is executive producing the red carpet shows for Fox Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane is co-exec producer.

Along with the on-air coverage, the Television Academy will present Backstage Live during the awards broadcast. The behind-the-scenes look at the winners will stream on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live.

The 71st Primetime Emmys air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT Sept. 22 on Fox. The show is following the lead of the Oscars and going without a host; the final season of Game of Thrones leads all nominees with a record 32 nominations.