Jenny Slate Sets First Comedy Special at Netflix

'Jenny Slate: Stage Fright' will be part stand-up, part documentary and available to stream Oct. 22.

Jenny Slate on Monday announced that her first original comedy special, Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, will premiere Oct. 22 on Netflix.

The part stand-up, part documentary event will give viewers a deeper look inside the comedian and actress' world. Interspersed within her stand-up act, Slate will share personal moments from her upbringing in Milton, Mass., with additional anecdotes provided by family and friends.

Stage Fright focuses on Slate overcoming crippling stage fight and, just in time for Halloween, the special features stories from the star about her eventful visit to a midnight Catholic mass and the ghosts that later haunted her childhood home.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday morning, Slate — who recently revealed her engagement to Ben Shattuck — expressed her excitement about bringing Stage Fright to Netflix.

"Hi, I made a special for Netflix," she says in the clip, while petting a donkey. "It's a comedy special." In an accompanying caption, she wrote in part, "It’s part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh…. Also, this donkey is not in the special. The main animal is ME."

Slate — a Saturday Night Live alum who has lent her voice to Netflix's animated sitcom Big Mouth and, recently, the animated feature film The Secret Life of Pets 2 — is the latest comedian to score a comedy special with the streaming giant. Jeff Dunham, Mo Gilligan and Nikki Glaser each have specials premiering on Netflix this fall.

Slate is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.