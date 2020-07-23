'Jeopardy' All-Stars in Talks for 'The Chase' Game Show Reboot at ABC

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter appeared on the network's primetime 'Greatest of All Time' event earlier this year.

ABC is looking to add another update of a familiar game show to its roster.

The network is in talks with quiz-show champs Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter — who competed in the network's highly rated Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time tournament earlier in the year — for a reboot of The Chase. The show, based on a British format in which a team of players faces off with a trivia expert, ran on GSN in the United States from 2013-15.

Per BuzzerBlog, which first reported the news, ABC has contacted former Jeopardy and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestants about being involved in the show. ITV Entertainment is producing.

The Chase ran for four seasons on GSN beginning in summer 2013. Hosted by Brooke Burns, the show featured teams of three against facing off against trivia expert Mark Labbett, aka "The Beast," for a cash prize. The show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for outstanding game show, and Burns was nominated for best game show host in 2016.

Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter are talking with ABC about appearing as "chasers" in the game. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that no deals have been made yet.

Early rounds have players individually answering as many questions as possible in one minute to build up the bank. At the end of the round, each faces off with the chaser, who tries to answer more questions and overtake the player. If that happens, the contestant is eliminated from the game. In the final round, the remaining players answer as a team in a two-minute session and try to keep the chaser at bay to split the prize pot.

Before becoming a Jeopardy Hall of Famer, Holzhauer appeared on The Chase; you can see a clip of his episode below.

Should it go forward, The Chase would join a sizable roster of game shows at ABC, ranging from retro shows like MIllionaire, Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game and To Tell the Truth to original concepts like Holey Moley and Don't.

Deadline first reported on Jennings, Rutter and Holzhauer.

Watch Holzhauer on The Chase below.