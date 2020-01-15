TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' Falls in Final Episode

Despite the decline, the ABC event still dominates Tuesday's ratings and is the most-watched entertainment series of the season to date.

What turned out to be the finale of Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time suffered its first dip in viewership, but the show still dominated Tuesday's ratings.

The fourth and final installment of the tournament drew 13.51 million viewers for ABC on Tuesday, the smallest audience of the four shows. It was down about 13 percent from the last airing Jan. 9. Tuesday's show posted a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, also a low for the four episodes.

Nonetheless, The Greatest of All Time is far and away the most watched entertainment show of the 2019-20 season to date, averaging 14.6 million same-day viewers. The second-place show, CBS' NCIS, trails by more than 3 million viewers.

ABC's other shows also came down from last week's numbers. Mixed-ish (0.7 in adults 18-49, 3.66 million viewers) was in line with its season average, while Black-ish (0.5, 2.43 million) and Emergence (0.3, 2.13 million) reached season lows in the demo.

NBC's This Is Us returned from hiatus with a 1.4 in adults 18-49 — second to Jeopardy for the night — and 6.64 million viewers. New Amsterdam (0.8, 4.97 million) was on par with its usual same-day numbers, as was Ellen's Game of Games (1.0, 4.23 million).

At CBS, FBI: Most Wanted held up well in its second week, matching the 18-49 rating for its premiere (0.8). Its 6.49 million viewers was off by about 10 percent from the debut. NCIS (1.0 in 18-49, 10 million viewers) and FBI (0.8, 8.58 million) also declined a bit in viewers.

The conclusion of The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover didn't match the first three installments, but Arrow (0.5 in adults 18-49, 1.39 million viewers) was well above its same-day season averages of 0.3 and 764,000. Legends of Tomorrow (0.5, 1.36 million) outdrew its 2018-19 numbers (0.3, 950,000) by a considerable margin. The Resident (0.7, 3.92 million) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.12 million) were fairly steady for Fox.

NBC narrowly led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.1 rating, edging ABC's 1.0. CBS was right behind in third place at 0.9. Fox averaged 0.6, and The CW drew a 0.5.

