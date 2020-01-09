TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy' Grows for ABC, Pushes 'Modern Family' to 2-Year Viewer High

Night two of Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time on Wednesday improved on the big audience for Tuesday's premiere and helped Modern Family capture its biggest same-day tune-in in more than two years.

Elsewhere, CBS' Criminal Minds began its final season with ratings on par with 2018-19, and NBC's Chicago shows returned from their holiday break to steady numbers.

Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time delivered 14.82 million viewers for ABC at 8 p.m., about 400,000 more than Tuesday's outing. The show's 18-49 rating was off slightly at 2.3, vs. 2.4 on Tuesday. The tournament featuring Jeopardy champs Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will run at least through Friday, pending the outcome of remaining games.

Modern Family's 6.4 million viewers were the most for an initial airing of the comedy since its season nine premiere in September 2017. Its 1.5 in adults 18-49 is the best since September 2018. Single Parents (3.4 million viewers, 0.9 in 18-49) also hit season highs, and Stumptown (2.73 million, 0.5) was in line with recent outings.

At CBS, Criminal Minds drew 4.66 million viewers over its two-hour premiere — nearly identical to last season's same-day average of 4.67 million — along with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49. Undercover Boss debuted to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 in the demo.

Chicago Med, Fire and PD all came in above 7 million viewers for NBC, putting the network just behind ABC in that metric (7.45 million to 7.48 million). Med and Fire each scored 1.1s in the 18-49 demo, while PD is at 1.0.

Fox's Flirty Dancing and Almost Family had soft outings, both drawing 0.3 in adults 18-49 and under 1.5 million viewers. The CW aired reruns.

ABC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, beating NBC's 1.1. CBS finished third at 0.7, followed by Univision at 0.5. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3. The CW posted a 0.1.

