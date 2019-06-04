'Jeopardy' Producer: "We Think We Know" How James Holzhauer Clip Leaked

The show says it will take action against whoever posted footage of the 32-time champ's attempt at record winnings.

[This story contains spoilers for the June 3 episode of Jeopardy.]

The executive producer of Jeopardy is disappointed that footage of James Holzhauer's attempt to set an all-time winnings record leaked ahead of the show's airing Monday.

Holzhauer didn't make it, losing to Emma Boettcher on Monday after a 32-game streak that saw him fall just short of Ken Jennings' all-time winnings record of $2.52 million (accomplished over 74 games).

Holzhauer's aggressive betting strategy on Daily Double and Final Jeopardy clues, and his facility with the game show's buzzer, allowed him to accumulate winnings at a faster rate than any other champion in the show's history.

Footage of the Final Jeopardy round of Monday's episode leaked online Sunday, spoiling the outcome for some. Executive producer Harry Friedman said the show is investigating how the footage got out and will take "very, very, very appropriate" action against whoever released it.

"We think we know where and who and how," Friedman told the Washington Post, although he "can't say for sure" yet who was responsible.

"I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” Friedman added. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody."

Holzhauer's winning streak generated huge buzz and helped spike ratings for Jeopardy. The show's audience grew in each week of his run, with the week of April 29 (the last one for which complete ratings are available) hitting a 14-year high in household ratings at 8.3. That show averaged 13.28 million daily viewers that week, more than the same-day audience for any other show in primetime.