'Jeopardy' Ratings Peak for James Holzhauer's Record Attempt

Preliminary numbers for Monday's show are the highest for his run, suggesting a leak of the outcome didn't hurt much.

[This story contains spoilers for the June 3 episode of Jeopardy.]

An online leak of Jeopardy's outcome Monday didn't appear to hurt ratings for the game show.

The episode, which brought the end of James Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak, posted the highest preliminary rating of Holzhauer's run. It drew a 10.1 household rating in overnight metered markets.

That's on par with the first two games of the NBA Finals, which drew 10.1 and 10.2 overnight ratings for ABC in the past week. In the week of April 29 — the most recent for which ratings for Holzhauer on Jeopardy are available — the game show averaged an 8.3 household rating, a 14-year high.

The show averaged 13.28 million viewers for the week of April 29, the highest of Holzhauer's run to that point. Over the first four weeks of the streak, the audience grew by 32 percent.

Jeopardy aired a teachers tournament in the weeks of May 6 and 13; numbers for the week of May 20 are due to be released Wednesday. This post will be updated when they become available.

On Sunday, a clip showing Holzhauer's loss to Emma Boettcher leaked online. Executive producer Harry Friedman said the show is investigating the leak and will take "very, very, very appropriate" action once the source is discovered.

Holzhauer entered Monday's episode less than $60,000 shy of Ken Jennings' all-time Jeopardy winnings record of $2.52 million. He trailed Boettcher entering the Final Jeopardy round and made an uncharacteristically low bet on the final clue, which both he and Boettcher answered correctly. She made a much larger bet and ended up besting Holzhauer's total by $22,002.