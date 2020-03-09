'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Fears

The decision to forgo the live studio audience was done as a precaution amid concerns over 'Jeopardy' host, Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are taking precaution when it comes to the coronavirus.

Sources familiar with the shows confirm that for the time being both shows will go without a live studio audience as they continue to monitor the situation. Reps for Sony, which produces both shows, declined to comment. Sources say that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are both scheduled to tape to mid-April.

The decision to forgo the live studio audience was done as a precaution amid concerns over Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, given he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment and chemotherapy.

The average audience for both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy is over 60. A study cited by the CDC notes those above age 60 are at higher risk.

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the disease caused by the virus, recommending that "older adults [and] people who have serious chronic medical conditions … avoid crowds [and] during a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible."

Concerns also arose because tickets to both shows are frequently handed out as prized packages for audience members flying in from out of state. Several states, including California and New York, have declared a state of emergency due to the disease.

More than 111,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide with 3,800 deaths as of Monday. The U.S. had more than 500 cases as of Monday, including about 140 in New York's tristate area and 16 in Los Angeles County.

Additional events that have been canceled or postponed so far are SXSW, the Game Developer's Conference and the release date for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die has been delayed. SAG-AFTRA has also canceled in-person meetings due to coronavirus concerns.