TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' Rises Again, Tops 15M Viewers

Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time posted more big ratings for ABC Thursday, giving the network four consecutive nightly wins for the week. NBC's Superstore and The Good Place also drew multi-episode highs in total viewers.

Jeopardy grew for the second straight night, averaging 15.38 million vs. 14.87 million on Wednesday. Thursday's hour had a bigger tune-in than the combined averages for CBS (6.15 million for Young Sheldon and The Unicorn), Fox (4.37 million for two episodes of Last Man Standing) and NBC (2.45 million for Superstore and The Good Place).

It was down a little in adults 18-49 to a 2.2 rating, but that was still more than double the rating for its closest broadcast competitor. Following Jeopardy, ABC News' latest Truth and Lies special on Jeffrey Epstein drew 6.24 million viewers and a 1.1 among adults 18-49.

Young Sheldon was the night's second-ranked show in both adults 18-49 (1.0) and viewers (7.49 million), even in the demo with its last airing in December but down a bit in viewers. Mom (0.8, 5.95 million) ticked up in adults 18-49 and Carol's Second Act (0.6, 4.89 million) was steady, but The Unicorn (0.6, 4.81 million) and Evil (0.4, 3.14 million) both slipped a little.

Last Man Standing was likewise off some from last week's premiere on Fox, with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo (vs. 1.0) and 4.37 million viewers over two hours (vs. 5.21 million). Deputy scored a 0.7 and 3.97 million viewers, holding up reasonably well from its series debut of 0.8 and 4.75 million.

Superstore's 2.7 million viewers were a three-episode high for NBC and edged up in adults 18-49 to 0.7. The Good Place's 2.2 million viewers were the most for the show in four episodes, and it held at 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic. Will & Grace also improved in viewers to 2.38 million, while holding at 0.5 in the demo; Perfect Harmony (1.6 million, 0.4) came down a little, and Law & Order: SVU (3.7 million, 0.7) was fairly steady. The CW was in repeats.

ABC's 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime was more than twice that of second-place Fox (0.7). CBS and NBC tied for third at 0.6. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

