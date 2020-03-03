Jerry Bruckheimer Drama 'Out the Door' Moved Off-Cycle at CBS

The pilot from '24' veteran Evan Katz remains in play, but it is taking extra time for casting.

CBS has pushed its drama pilot Out the Door in order to take more time to find its lead actor.

The pilot, from 24 veteran Evan Katz and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, centers on an LAPD detective who finds out his impending retirement date has been moved back several years. Wanting to get on with his life, he does everything he can to get fired — which leads to surprising success in solving cases.

Casting is ongoing, but the tight time frames of pilot season have meant that thus far, the producers and CBS haven't landed on the right leading man. The additional time for casting will likely take the CBS TV Studios project out of the traditional development cycle, but it remains in play at the network.

Katz is executive producing Out the Door with Bruckheimer and Jerry Bruckheimer Television's Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Out the Door is one of a half-dozen drama pilots CBS ordered this season, down from eight a year ago. Two of them — Silence of the Lambs sequel Clarice and David E. Kelley's adaptation of Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer — have series production commitments. The others are the Patrick Dempsey-led political drama Ways & Means, the father-daughter medical show Good Sam and a reboot of The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah in the title role.