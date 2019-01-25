Jerry Bruckheimer Medical Drama Among Pair of CBS Pilot Pickups

The network also has ordered a cop drama called 'Nancy' — and it's not Nancy Drew (which is in the works at The CW).

Fresh off renewing a pair of cop dramas, CBS on Friday added a pair of procedurals to its pilot roster.

Nabbing pilot orders at CBS are Jerry Bruckheimer-produced medical drama Under the Bridge and cop drama Nancy. (The latter is not a take on Nancy Drew, which The CW is adapting as a pilot this season.)

Nancy, from writer Paul Attanasio (CBS' Bull, House), revolves around a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles who uses honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law. The drama hails from CBS TV Studios and Amblin Television's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (The Americans) who also exec produce Bull for the network.

Under the Bridge follows a surgeon who, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage. Rina Mimoun (The Catch, Mistresses, Everwood) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and JBTV's Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. The pilot hails from CBS TV Studios, where Bruckheimer is under an overall deal.

Under the Bridge brings Bruckheimer back to CBS, where he produced mega-hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as well as its spinoffs Miami, New York and Cyber, in addition to unscripted hit The Amazing Race. JBTV also exec produces Fox-turned-Netflix drama Lucifer and Charter Communications' Bad Boys spinoff, L.A.'s Finest, starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Under the Bridge and Nancy join Evil, from The Good Fight duo Robert and Michelle King, and Surveillance, starring Sophia Bush, as drama pilots in the works for CBS this season. By comparison, CBS ordered 10 drama pilots last season.

