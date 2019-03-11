Jerry O'Connell Talk Show From Funny Or Die Gets Summer Trial

Self-professed daytime TV fan (and frequent talk-show guest host) Jerry O'Connell is getting his own show, at least for a short time.

O'Connell will host Jerry O, a comedic talk show from producers Funny Or Die and Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury (The Wendy Williams Show). It will get a three-week trial on some Fox-owned stations starting Aug. 12.

In addition to the usual celebrity guests, Jerry O will also include comedy segments from Funny Or Die produced just for the show. It will mark the company's first time producing a daytime show.

"We are big believers in trying new concepts and excited to once again be collaborating with our friends at Fox," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus. "We have come to know Jerry as a true talent whose infectious charisma and authenticity have made him a favorite of many daytime talk show fans, and we are so glad to provide him with this opportunity to shine."

O'Connell has been a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show and a number of other daytime talkers, including Live With Kelly, The Talk and The View. He also co-hosted Bravo's late-night show Play by Play, which had a brief run in fall 2018.

"I love daytime. I love watching it and have fallen in love with guest-hosting it," O'Connell said. "Whether asking people to 'Cash Me Outside' or asking them 'How You Doin'?,' daytime is a big part of my life. I am thrilled to work with my friends at both Debmar-Mercury and Funny Or Die. I have been collaborating with both companies for years and am so excited to bring a little bit of the traditional — and something brand new — to the audience. This is going to be a fun, fun time and everyone is invited. Let’s party."

Added Funny Or Die CEO Mike Farah, "Jerry is one of the all-time great guys. He's funny and smart and his energy is contagious. We're proud to collaborate with him and Debmar-Mercury and think this is the perfect show for Funny Or Die's first foray into daytime television."