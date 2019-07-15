Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais Disagree Over Laughing at Bad Jokes in 'Comedians in Cars' Clip (Exclusive)

Gervais is just one of several comedians who takes the passenger seat in the upcoming season of Seinfeld's show, which premieres July 19.

If you're a comedian and someone tells you a bad joke, how do you react?

Jerry Seinfeld and Ricky Gervais have very different opinions on the matter, as shown in this exclusive clip from Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

"If someone does a lame joke, I laugh too much. I don't want to make them feel bad," Gervais said, to the surprise of Seinfeld, who calls Gervais "a sweet guy."

"I want to do just the opposite," Seinfeld says. "I want them to feel horrible. … Doesn't it bother you that they think they're funny enough to make you laugh?"

Argues Gervais: "You're treating like an insult when it's a compliment that they would love you to laugh at them because they like you so much."

While Seinfeld makes the case that it gives the joke-teller a false sense of their own talents and might make them believe they are "on the same level" as someone who spent years honing their craft, Gervais then retorts by asking, "But it's not like someone going up to a doctor and going, 'Can I take your appendix out?' … We're not that important."

"Aren't we?" Seinfeld quips.

Gervais is just one of several comedians who takes the passenger seat in the upcoming season of Seinfeld's show, which premieres July 19. Other guests will include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

This marks Gervais' second time on the series. He was the show's second-ever guest back when it launched in 2012 on Crackle.

Watch the clip below.