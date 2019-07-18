Jerry Seinfeld Talks Getting to the "Nut Inside" Eddie Murphy With 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Interview

"I feel like we brought a certain feeling or perspective on Eddie that people really want to see and maybe have been missing," Seinfeld told The Hollywood Reporter about the new season's first episode.

Jerry Seinfeld starts off the new season of Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with a bang, recruiting Eddie Murphy for a drive through Los Angeles in a modern Porsche.

For Seinfeld, who is now on the 11th season of the show after originating it at Crackle, Murphy was a longtime dream guest, and "a nut you want to crack," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You want to get inside the shell and get to the nut inside, literally in my case. And I feel like we brought a certain feeling or perspective on Eddie that people really want to see and maybe have been missing."

The two comedians have run in the same circles for decades, starting stand-up at the same club in New York on the same week, in July of 1976. Murphy has rarely been in the spotlight in recent years, and "I thought people would really like to see him again," Seinfeld added.

Ahead of this season's premiere on Netflix, the streamer held a small screening and conversation between Seinfeld and Murphy in LA on Wednesday, hosted by MSNBC's Joy Reid. Held at The Paley Center for Media, the star-studded comedy crowd included Sebastian Maniscalco, Neal Brennan, Bill Maher, Yvette Nicole Brown and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.

During the conversation, the stars remembered their early days, when Seinfeld hit it big first. "You had it together as a person too, you were the first comic that had a nice car," Murphy joked. "We were all standing outside like, 'Look at Seinfeld’s Saab! He bought this with jokes!' That was amazing to us."

Seinfeld also spoke about what this particular episode with Murphy meant to him, saying, "I love that people enjoy the show, but just to be with him for that day, that’s why I do it."

"My favorite thing is when you tell the story of bombing and then getting in the car and going to the dinner to eat and just laughing and laughing," he continued. "That was the most addictive part to me about entering this world; all of a sudden not only was I doing comedy, but I was hanging out with these people, and you find out 'Oh we’re all the same, we all have this weird thing where we see life differently.'"

Murphy also fielded questions about returning to stand-up, and said he has thought about giving it another go.

"You've got to start all over again, but there’s no way around that process; you have to go do it that way," he said of how he would prepare for a comeback. "We’re talking about a lot of rust. Actually, I think I would be like a fish to water; it’s who I am."

Outside of his current venture, Seinfeld also addressed his past one. At a time when massive titles like Friends and The Office are igniting streaming bidding wars, the comedian says he doesn't know about the future of Seinfeld and if it will end up at HBO Max.

"I haven’t heard anything. I know it’s going to be up for grabs, but I don’t know how all of that stuff works," he told THR. He added that he may like to see it turn up at Netflix, though, calling it the best place he's ever worked.

"I’m very happy at Netflix to be honest. I like the people there and I like their creative perspective on how they handle their artists," Seinfeld said. "They’re very smart, it’s a very nice place to work. I love it."

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee starts streaming on Netflix Friday.