Jerry Springer's 'Judge Jerry' Renewed for Season 2 in Syndication

Judge Jerry will continue presiding over daytime TV in 2020-21.

The syndicated courtroom show starring Jerry Springer has been renewed for a second season, with clearance in more than 95 percent of the United States. The show from NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution joins fellow syndication rookies The Kelly Clarkson Show (also from NBCU) and Tamron Hall in earning a second season.

"We're so pleased that our station partners have recognized the success of Judge Jerry and have embraced this new side of him," said Tracie Wilson, executive vp creative affairs at NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distrubtion. "Jerry and his staff have put their hearts and souls into this show, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more compelling cases to our audience."

Said Springer, "The opportunity to continue doing this program that I love is a godsend. I will keep striving to be fair to the parties, as well as entertaining and interesting for the audience. But please know my career ambitions have their limits. I will not seek, nor will I accept, a nomination for the Supreme Court."

Judge Jerry debuted in fall 2019 as the highest-rated new courtroom show since Hot Bench in 2014. It's averaging 1.4 million daily viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key syndication demographic of women 25-54, ranking second among first-year strips to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Springer and Jerry Springer Show veteran Kerry Shannon executive produce.

Springer, a former lawyer, news anchor and one-time mayor of Cincinnati, stopped producing new episodes of his long-running daytime talk show in 2018. He told The Hollywood Reporter in September that Judge Jerry "completed the circle of my crazy life, starting out in law, then politics and journalism and a crazy talk show, and now back to the courtroom."

Judge Jerry launched in the fall as part of the biggest crop of new first-run strips in eight years. It's the third show to be renewed, while Sony-produced talker The Mel Robbins Show will end after this season. The fates of game shows 25 Words or Less and America Says and legal show Personal Injury Court have yet to be decided.

Talk shows hosted by Drew Barrymore and Nick Cannon are set for fall 2020 debuts in syndication, along with Will Packer-produced entertainment-news show Central Ave. The Good Dish, a food-focused spinoff of The Dr. Oz Show, is being shopped.