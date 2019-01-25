'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Gets Spinoff Dating Series at MTV

The reality competition show — titled 'A Double Shot at Love with Pauly D and Vinny' — is set to premiere later this year.

MTV announced on Friday that their hit reboot Jersey Shore Family Vacation is getting a spinoff. The new reality show, a dating competition series, is titled A Double Shot at Love with Pauly D and Vinny, and stars fan favorites Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

In the vein of the network's similarly titled mid-2000s dating series A Double Shot at Love with Tila Tequila — which starred the titular MySpace celebrity — 20 contestants will compete for the hearts of Delvecchio and Guadagnino. However, MTV noted in a press release that the new show will be "unlike any other" because the men have to compete against each other for the contestants' affection.

MTV's announcement comes days after Jersey Shore mainstay Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reported to prison on Jan. 15. He surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York to begin his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

Along with Delvecchio and Guadagnino, Sorrentino appeared on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which wrapped a successful second season last summer. The reality phenomenon returned in April 2018 — and quickly became MTV's top-rated series — after a five-year break. Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renewed for a third season in December.

A Double Shot at Love with Pauly D and Vinny is set to premiere later this year on MTV. The network's anticipated Hills revival, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, is also still in the works and has yet to receive a premiere date.