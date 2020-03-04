Jessica Alba to Lead Disney+ Docuseries 'Parenting Without Borders'

The actress and entrepreneur will travel around the world to see how people approach raising children in various cultures.

Jessica Alba is hitting the road for Disney+.

The actress and entrepreneur will host and executive produce a docuseries called Parenting Without Borders for the streaming platform. It's based on a book of the same title by Christine Gross-Loh, and like the book, will examine how culture shapes parenting around the world.

The series aims to be in the vain of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown with parenting as the focus rather than food. Alba, who has three children and co-founded The Honest Company, will immerse herself with families in various locales and explore the parenting beliefs and practices that shape families.

Kathryn O'Kane (Netflix's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat) will serve as showrunner and director for Parenting Without Borders. Along with Alba, executive producers are Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane, Doug Banker of Five All in the Fifth and Trevor Engelson of Underground.