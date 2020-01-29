Jessica Biel Moves Overall Deal to Paramount TV Studios

The actress and producer's previous pact was with Universal Content Productions, the studio behind USA anthology 'The Sinner.'

Jessica Biel is moving her overall TV deal.

The actress and producer's Iron Ocean Productions banner has signed a two-year, first-look pact with Paramount Television Studios. The company's previous overall was with Universal Content Productions, for whom she developed USA Network anthology The Sinner.

Under the Paramount pact, Biel and her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple will create and develop scripted TV projects for the ViacomCBS-owned studio fronted by Nicole Clemens.

"We’re thrilled to have Paramount Television Studios as our partner in storytelling. They have been enthusiastic about our projects and we cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and create quality content together,” said Biel. “Paramount and Nicole Clemens share our common goal to create original content that examines the female experience and brings a strong female perspective to a broader audience. We’re very excited to get started and expand this partnership further,” added Purple.

Iron Ocean's credits include the third season of The Sinner (returning in February with Matt Bomer joining the cast) and Facebook Watch's recently canceled Limetown, in which Biel starred opposite Stanley Tucci. (Facebook Watch is in the midst of shifting away from expensive scripted series to more of an unscripted focus.) The company was founded by Biel and Purple to create content that enhances strong female voices.

“Iron Ocean’s commitment to authenticity in their storytelling and ability to attract top-notch talent is something we’re very excited about, and with Jessica and Michelle’s incredible taste and track record as prolific producers, I’m excited to see what we can do together,” said Clemens, who serves as president of the studio.



Paramount TV Studios' credits include Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, TNT's The Alienist, Hulu's Catch-22, Amazon's Jack Ryan and Apple's Shantaram, among several others.