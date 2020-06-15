Jessica Chastain Snags TV Rights to Alice Feeney's 'His & Hers'

The actress' Freckle Films and Endeavor Content will develop the latest novel from the author of 'Sometimes I Lie.'

Jessica Chastain has snatched up TV rights to the latest novel from Sometimes I Lie author Alice Feeney.

Chastain's Freckle Films, producer Kristen Campo and Endeavor Content will develop a TV project based on His & Hers, a thriller centered on a British detective and a BBC newscaster (who are also ex-spouses). The book was published May 28 in the U.K. by HarperCollins and is due for a late-July release from Flatiron Books in the United States.

His & Hers tells the story of DCI Jack Harper and BBC newsreader Anna Andrews, whose paths cross for the first time following their divorce when a woman is found murdered in their hometown. Anna is reluctant to cover the case and Jack becomes suspicious of her involvement, until he becomes a suspect in his own murder investigation.

"The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I'm still pinching myself," said Feeney. "I'm so thrilled to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and the team at Endeavor Content. I love what they have planned for His & Hers, and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper brought to life on screen."

His & Hers marks the second of Feeney's novels to be adapted for TV. Sometimes I Lie is in development at Fox as a limited series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar attached to star and Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production producing.

Chastain and Freckle Films' Kelly Carmichael will executive produce His & Hers along with Campo (Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q, Apple's See and Truth Be Told).

The book rights were represented by ICM Partners, as well as Luke Speed of Curtis Brown on behalf of Jonny Geller of Curtis Brown. Freckle Films is repped by CAA. Campo is with WME.