'Jessica Jones' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The pickup keeps the Marvel drama at the streaming service as Disney prepares to launch one of its own.

Netflix is keeping Jessica Jones in-house.

The streaming giant has renewed Marvel drama Jessica Jones for a third season.

The news comes a month after season two dropped on International Women's Day.

While Netflix — like fellow streamers Amazon and Hulu — does not release viewership information, the series has remained the more critically favorited of all of its Marvel dramas.

The renewal keeps the Marvel drama on Netflix as the comic book powerhouse's corporate parent, Disney, prepares to launch a rival streaming service of its own. Disney last year pulled all of its Marvel feature films from Netflix for its planned streaming service, which will also include a Marvel original TV series. (Details on that have yet to be revealed.)

Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor and Carrie-Anne Moss, is exec produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. The series hails from ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

Jessica Jones is part of a Marvel lineup at Netflix that also includes Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

A return date has not yet been determined.