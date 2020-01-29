Jessica Simpson Recalls Acting Advice From Chuck Norris: "Channel Denzel Washington"

During her interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' the singer and fashion designer, whose memoir 'Open Book' releases Feb. 4, remembers the time she auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club as a 12-year-old and was told that she moved her eyebrows too much.

Ahead of her upcoming book release, Jessica Simpson made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to chat with the late-night host about her memoir.

"I can't believe this title wasn't taken," exclaimed Kimmel at the top of the show. "Not only is it a good title, it's directions, also. I pick it up, [and it says]: Open Book."

Speaking about why she chose to get personal, Simpson said, "I wanted to fill the world in on these fun stories and emotional stories, that are kind of how I got to the place I'm in right now."

The singer and fashion designer's memoir is promoted as an intimate account of her life in and out of the spotlight. Among the issues explored, Simpson writes about self-medicating during the height of her public marriage to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, the turmoil surrounding her brief relationship with John Mayer, sexual experiences she encountered as a child and struggles with addiction.

Later in the interview, the late-night host brought up The Mickey Mouse Club, which Simpson auditioned for as a child. "I did go to the finals, but they said I needed acting lessons," she recalls of her audition.

Being in Dallas, Texas at the time, she went on to study with Chuck Norris as an acting coach. "He was a little tough," Simpson remembers. "He told me I moved my eyebrows too much, so then I had to do all of my lines with my eyebrows taped."

Simpson added that Norris encouraged her to "channel her inner Denzel Washington" even though, as a 12-year-old, she didn't know who Washington was. Now as an adult, Simpson says that the experience "ruined every Denzel Washington movie" for her. "All I do is watch his eyebrows."

Simpson later recalled that she once shared "a nostalgic kiss" with Justin Timberlake (who was in the Mickey Mouse Club), and then found out that he had had a bet with Ryan Gosling over who would kiss her first when they were 12-years-old. She went on to say, "There was something so cute about [Ryan]."

Speaking about the time she fired her father, who was her manager, at the dinner table — something she talks about in the book — Simpson explains that, while her father was amazing as a family man and a manager, she came to a point where she simply had to take control of her own life and career.

As the interview drew to a close, Kimmel asked Simpson about the most revealing parts of the book. "[There are] lots of embarrassing moments, what's fun is I reveal them, share them," she said.

Open Book enters stores on Feb. 4, after which Simpson will embark on a North American book signing tour.