Jim Carrey Crashed Jeff Daniels' 'Conan' Interview for a 'Dumb and Dumber' Reunion

The two talked having "a blast" on both installments of 'Dumb and Dumber.' As for the critics that didn't like the sequel? "F--- them," Daniels said.

Jeff Daniels was in the middle of describing Dumb and Dumber's wide-ranging fan base — "14-year-old boys" and "guys in their '70s with tuxedos and martinis" — on Tuesday's episode of Conan, when his former co-star Jim Carrey walked out.

"I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world: You’re in town and you don’t call me?! Not an email, nothing!" Carrey told Daniels after the surprise reunion.

Daniels' appearance on Conan was one of the many to promote the finale of his Hulu series The Looming Tower. Carrey called him "the most versatile actor working today" and a "comedic genius," before the two reflected on working together.

"You grab on to the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on, and it was such a joy," Daniels said.

"It was a blast, even the second one," Carrey said of the 2014 sequel, Dumb and Dumber To, even though it wasn't "as well received" by critics as the first.

"F--- them," Daniels replied. "We don't care about them."

The duo admitted that it didn't take long to discover they were perfect to work together. "There had been comedians that had come in, but Jim wanted an actor," Daniels said of the Dumb and Dumber casting process. "Smartly, when I got on — you want Jim Carrey to be Jim Carrey — and so Lloyd always went through the door first, cause that’s Jim. So Harry? Put me on a leash and jerk me. That’s what the relationship was, right there."

For Carrey, the chemistry was instant. "When I saw him, there was a tingling in my groin," he said. "As soon as we started reading together, it was a real relationship."

Daniels and Carrey weren't the only ones who appreciated their authentic relationship.

According to Carrey, "Dustin Hoffman called me and he said, ‘That’s the most real relationship, buddy relationship, I’ve seen in movies in decades.' And I went, ‘Get out of here, who’s this?'"

Carrey also discussed living in O'Brien's neighborhood and his upcoming show Kidding.