Jim Carrey Slams Trump, Rewards Audience With Mangoes on 'Late Show'

The 'Sonic' actor called out the current administration for "trying to take the shiny city on the hill and turn it into a Dutch oven."

Jim Carrey paraded into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, band in tow and purple umbrella in hand, making a unique entrance for what would be an equally unique interview.

Before discussing his upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog, the actor commended the late-night host on his political coverage, saying Colbert's "heart and head are so beautifully involved." Colbert thanked Carrey, noting his compliments were "beyond anything we rehearsed."

Colbert, perhaps in reference to recent political news such as the Senate acquitting President Trump of impeachment charges, said he feels "dread sometimes" but "I feel better with these people" motioning to his audience. Carrey agreed that Colbert's show "is the thing that provides the balance," adding that the current administration "is trying to take the shiny city on the hill and turn it into a Dutch oven."

The two transitioned for a short moment from politics to Carrey's role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic. The 58-year-old actor quipped that his character, based off the popular '90s video game, was essentially "Nikola Tesla after a case of Red Bull." Colbert then pulled up a clip — or, as Carrey preferred to call it, "a link" — of Robotnik arguing with a military official over who was truly in charge.

Carrey, who recently had a similarly event-filled interview on Good Morning America in which he leaned into Michael Strahan to speak into the host's lapel mic, flipped back to politics as Colbert brought up the actor's passion for political cartoons.

As the host held up one of Carrey's works, a depiction of Rudy Giuliani as a radioactive villain called "Gooliani," Carrey noted "this administration has a way of Jekyll and Hyde-ing, bringing out the worst."

When he isn't illustrating villainous depictions of politicians, Carrey shared his other artistic inspiration. "I just decided to concentrate on mangoes," Carrey said. For Carrey, the fruit is "one symbol, one thing that can be sweet, lovely, abundant... I decided every month in 2020 would be May and the trees filled with mangoes."

The comedian then, in Oprah-like fashion, jumped up and told Colbert's audience that everyone would be receiving that positive, relief-inducing fruit after the show. Colbert confirmed that in fact there were "boxes of mangoes for everybody."

In his final act, or acts, of the night, Carrey performed dramatic takes on iconic comedic lines from several films, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. When asked by Colbert whether he approached dramatic roles at all differently than his comedic ones, Carrey noted for Dumb and Dumber, "I spent 32 years as a total idiot."