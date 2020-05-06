Jimmy Fallon Envisions Nicolas Cage Playing Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' Project

Needless to say, there is a lot of yelling about Carol Baskin.

Jimmy Fallon seems to be beyond thrilled with the casting news that Nicolas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series following the immense popularity of the Netflix documentary.

The Tonight Show host is so pumped about the project, he took it upon himself to give viewers a taste of what a Nic Cage Joe Exotic character might look like on screen in "leaked footage."

In full Joe Exotic garb, including the mullet and handle-bar mustache, Fallon did his best Cage impression giving his best Joe Exotic performance. Needless to say, there is a lot of yelling about Carol Baskin. And yes, there is a song, since the actual Joe Exotic saw himself as something of a country singer.

As for the real Cage, the Oscar-winning actor will play Joe in an eight-episode scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television. It will be based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019.

The Cage-led series is the second scripted project based on Joe Exotic; Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is set to executive produce and play Baskin in a show from Universal Content Productions based on Wondery's Joe Exotic podcast. That project has been in the works since November.

Watch Fallon as Cage as Joe Exotic below.