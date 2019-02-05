Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Trump Delivering "Post-Game" State of the Union Press Conference

"You all witnessed the Super Bowl of State of the Union speeches, it had action, it had excitement, it had drama, the only thing it was missing was Adam Levine's nipples," said Fallon, impersonating Trump in a SOTU press conference debrief.

In response to President Trump's State of the Union address, which is taking place on the rescheduled date of Feb. 5, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will air a politically themed cold open sketch as part of Tuesday night's episode.

Impersonating Trump with his signature suit, red tie and hairstyle, the sketch features Fallon giving a "post-game" press conference from a podium positioned inside a men's locker room.

"You all just witnessed the Super Bowl of State of the Union speeches," he declares, "it had action, it had excitement, it had drama, the only thing it was missing was Adam Levine's nipples." (The latter comment references Maroon 5's halftime show at the Super Bowl, where Levine was shirtless for the majority of his performance.)

When asked by a male voice impersonating a news reporter about "how he did out there tonight," Fallon — as Trump — responds, "I was very, very, very fantastic tonight. I was clear, I was concise, I was articulate."

Staying in character, Fallon goes on to announce that his number one priority as President is to, "build bridges and then turn them sideways into walls."

Throughout the sketch, the location of the locker room — a throwback to the time when Trump engaged in "locker room talk" — is referenced as Fallon requests to drink water from a "squirt bottle" instead of a cup or regular bottle.

At the conclusion of the press conference, Fallon dances to Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" as he starts to undo his shirt buttons, again referencing the shirtless frontman.

Included amongst Fallon's guests for Tuesday's episode is Today news anchor Susannah Guthrie, who will join Fallon at the desk to discuss the president's address.

Watch the whole cold open sketch below.